Drew Gulak posts impressive throwback to a nine-year old match

Drew Gulak recently took to Twitter to post an impressive throwback video from a match he wrestled in 2013.

The video shows Gulak applying headlocks and performing takedowns on his opponent. He goes on to lock in several impressive pinning combinations. All of this was appreciated by a crowd of 20-30 people present in what looked like a school gym.

The video is from a taping of Beyond Wrestling in North Andover, MA in 2013. You can view the clip below:

The footage comes from Gulak's 12-year long career on the independent circuit before joining WWE.

Although this particular match is not from there, he wrestled most of his matches pre-WWE in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), a promotion largely known for its violent "death matches". The commentary in the footage even points out that he trained in the CZW Academy.

Drew Gulak joined Vince McMahon's company in 2016, having been signed after taking part in the Cruiserweight Classic. The tournament was won by TJ Perkins (now known as TJP).

Drew Gulak was part of the SmackDown Women's Championship program earlier this year

Drew Gulak was recently part of the SmackDown Women's Championship feud going into WrestleMania Backlash between then-champ Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Drew came down to the ring to interview Flair, who had defeated Rousey in a match for the title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. During the interview, the former Cruiserweight Champion asked Charlotte about her upcoming "I Quit" match. She went on to humiliate her interviewer, slapping him and applying a figure-eight leg lock.

Flair also assaulted Gulak - who played the role of ring announcer this time - on the May 7 episode of SmackDown. After failing to win a "Beat the Clock Challenge" against Ronda, she attacked him again.

The Queen lost her championship to the Baddest Woman on the Planet at WrestleMania Backlash. The 13-time world champion then went on hiatus. She married her fiance and AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo last Friday.

