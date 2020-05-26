Drew Gulak reportedly working this week's WWE SmackDown tapings

Is Drew Gulak back?

In a major development on WWE Superstar, Drew Gulak's situation with the company, Fightful Select is reporting that he will be at this week's SmackDown tapings.

WWE announced Drew Gulak's departure from the company after his first-round Intercontinental Championship tournament against Daniel Bryan on Friday Night SmackDown recently. His contract with WWE expired after both the parties couldn't come to terms with a new contract extension.

However, it looks like the situation has improved now, as Fightful Select has reported that he'll be working on this week's Friday Night Smackdown, participating in a battle royal. There is no official confirmation on whether Drew Gulak has re-signed with the company, but it looks a very likely possibility now!

It's interesting to note that Drew Gulak appeared in the ring with over a dozen other wrestlers, but WWE announcers didn't mention his brief absence from the company.

Drew Gulak back to WWE's Current Superstars column on WWE.com

Further to @SeanRossSapp’s report on Fightful Select regarding Drew Gulak working WWE tapings this week, it’s worth noting he’s now been moved back from Alumni to Current Superstars on https://t.co/aBL0CeB0Hu pic.twitter.com/OIj9K3tdyN — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 26, 2020

Adding on to the above report of Drew Gulak appearing on this week's SmackDown taping, he has also been moved back from the Alumni section on WWE.com to Current Superstars.

The news of his release from WWE came as a huge shock to the fans as he was climbing the ranks on Friday Night SmackDown. His pairing with Daniel Bryan was working great with some great matches as well, letting the WWE Universe realize the amazing in-ring talent of the former WWE Cruiserweight champion.

The signs surely point towards Drew Gulak coming back to the company, and we'll keep you updated on the situation!