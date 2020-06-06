Drew Gulak reveals why AJ Styles will lose to Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown

Drew Gulak might have the secret Daniel Bryan needs to beat AJ Styles for the WWE IC title in his hands

The former WWE Champion might be in a lot of trouble.

Drew Gulak was able to defeat AJ Styles in a sudden upset on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The upset helped Gulak to return to winning ways on SmackDown and sends AJ Styles into the Intercontinental Championship Tournament finals match against Daniel Bryan on the back of a loss.

Gulak addressed the upcoming match soon in a backstage interview with WWE. There, he said that AJ Styles was a Superstar who was 'mentally checked out', and as a result would lose to Daniel Bryan at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view event.

Drew Gulak on why AJ Styles will lose WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak had a big match against AJ Styles on this week's WWE SmackDown. During the match, it seemed that Styles was dominating during parts, but it was obvious that Gulak had come out with a plan, and was able to surprise the former WWE Champion quite a few times.

This saw Styles on the backfoot quite a few times, and eventually, this was enough for Drew Gulak to get the sudden roll-up and upset win over AJ Styles.

With the huge win, in a backstage interview, Drew Gulak addressed the upcoming match Daniel Bryan has against AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental title, and said that Styles was too mentally checked out. He also said that the Superstar exposed himself in his WWE match against Drew Gulak, as Gulak picked him apart.

"I think what you saw out there was AJ Styles exposing himself. I am the perfect person to do that. You don't put Drew Gulak in a match and not expect him to pick apart his opponent, okay? That's my specialty. I analyze weaknesses, and I take care of business when I get that opportunity. So let me tell you, Daniel Bryan is my best student of all time. We have a brand new game plan, and we got an opponent who is mentally checked out. I think the IC title is in the bag. But, a good coach does not get too confident. We keep moving on and we practice like we planned."