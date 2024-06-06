Drew Gulak's first appearance after highly controversial WWE exit confirmed

Former WWE Superstar Drew Gulak is all set to make his first appearance after his exit from the global wrestling juggernaut. He will appear at a Beyond Wrestling show on July 4, 2024.

Gulak's stint in WWE lasted a whopping eight years. His run came to an end mere weeks ago after an internal investigation was conducted following an allegation made by Ronda Rousey.

Drew Gulak will make an appearance at Beyond Wrestling's Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare event on July 4. Here's what Beyond Wrestling shared on X/Twitter:

"BREAKING: @DrewGulak returns at "#Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare" presented by #BeyondWrestling & @WrestlingOpen at White Eagle in Worcester on Thursday, July 4th with a special 7pm ET start time. Tickets will be available soon at @ShopIWTV . Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling!"

What did Ronda Rousey say about Drew Gulak in her allegation?

Ronda Rousey left WWE last year after SummerSlam. Earlier this year, she alleged that Gulak grabbed her pants' drawstrings during a backstage interaction two years ago. Gulak later shared a tweet stating it was a mere accident.

Check out his comments below:

"Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap."

Beyond Wrestling's tweet has already received many comments bashing its decision to feature Gulak on its July 4 card. Gulak last wrestled on the March 30, 2024 edition of WWE NXT and picked up a win over Uriah Connors in a singles match.

What do you think about this latest development? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

