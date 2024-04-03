Drew Gulak breaks silence on damaging accusation from Ronda Rousey

On Tuesday, former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey accused NXT Superstar Drew Gulak of pulling her sweatpants' drawstring backstage at a WWE event. Today, Gulak took to social media to issue an official statement on the matter.

During an interview on NewsNation, Rousey alleged that a male superstar grabbed the string of her sweatpants while she was standing backstage at a WWE event. She later revealed that the talent in question was Drew Gulak.

On Twitter, Gulak mentioned that he accidentally touched The Rowdy One's drawstring while attempting to shake the latter's hand backstage in 2022. The NXT Superstar further disclosed that he apologized to Rousey for the "mishap."

"Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap."

According to Rosuey, she confronted Gulak following the incident. The UFC Hall of Famer further suggested that the moment opened her eyes to the issues female talents face in the global juggernaut.

Drew Gulak is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and is currently the leader of the No Quarter Catch Crew on the developmental brand. The stable includes Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne.

Corey Graves discusses Ronda Rousey's disparaging remarks against WWE

Ronda Rousey's shocking accusation against Drew Gulak is not the only remark she has made about WWE in recent weeks. The former Women's Champion has published a memoir titled Our Fight, detailing her storied tenure in WWE. She also took shots at former executives like Vince McMahon.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves spoke about the recent remarks made by Ronda Rousey.

"I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you're in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sorts of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in the WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it." [2:35 – 2:56]

Ronda Rousey was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2023. During her time in the company, she won multiple championships and a Royal Rumble Match.

