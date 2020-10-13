Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Drew Gulak sends a heartfelt message to Daniel Bryan following WWE Draft

Daniel Bryan remained on WWE SmackDown after the smoke was cleared
Daniel Bryan remained on WWE SmackDown after the smoke was cleared
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 13 Oct 2020, 08:34 IST
News
Advertisement

Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft saw a string of major Superstars switching brands tonight on WWE RAW. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was one of several Superstars picked by the Blue brand to stay. Also, Bryan's former tag team partner and mentor Drew Gulak has been drafted to WWE RAW.

Soon after the announcements were made, Gulak took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt message to Bryan. Check it out below:

Daniel Bryan and Gulak had a short stint together earlier this year

These two Superstars went at it at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, with Daniel Bryan picking up the victory over Gulak. They eventually garnered mutual respect for each other and formed a tag team on the SmackDown brand. The duo immediately kicked off a feud with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro, on the road to WrestleMania 36.

At the event, Bryan failed to win the Intercontinental title from Zayn, while Gulak lost to Cesaro in a singles contest. Later on, Bryan and Gulak faced off in the first round of the Intercontinental title tournament, with Bryan eliminating him and advancing to the second round. This run, although short, was lauded by the fans and they admired the chemistry between Gulak and Bryan.

Published 13 Oct 2020, 08:34 IST
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Drew Gulak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी