Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft saw a string of major Superstars switching brands tonight on WWE RAW. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was one of several Superstars picked by the Blue brand to stay. Also, Bryan's former tag team partner and mentor Drew Gulak has been drafted to WWE RAW.

Soon after the announcements were made, Gulak took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt message to Bryan. Check it out below:

Best of luck to my student @WWEDanielBryan on the #SmackDown brand! I know he will make the blue team proud! #WWEDraft — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 13, 2020

Daniel Bryan and Gulak had a short stint together earlier this year

These two Superstars went at it at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, with Daniel Bryan picking up the victory over Gulak. They eventually garnered mutual respect for each other and formed a tag team on the SmackDown brand. The duo immediately kicked off a feud with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro, on the road to WrestleMania 36.

At the event, Bryan failed to win the Intercontinental title from Zayn, while Gulak lost to Cesaro in a singles contest. Later on, Bryan and Gulak faced off in the first round of the Intercontinental title tournament, with Bryan eliminating him and advancing to the second round. This run, although short, was lauded by the fans and they admired the chemistry between Gulak and Bryan.