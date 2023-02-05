Drew Gulak sends message to the NXT roster ahead of Vengeance Day

Drew Gulak sent a message to the NXT roster via social media ahead of Vengeance Day.

NXT Vengeance Day is about to begin. The show is set to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This also means that NXT is back on the road again.

Drew Gulak, who recently made his return to NXT, took to Twitter to send a message to the NXT roster ahead of Vengeance Day. He stated that he will be watching the show closely.

"Congratulations, @WWENXT on your return to the road! @HankWalker_WWE and I will be keeping an eye on today's card! #VengeanceDay #WWENXT."

It looks like Drew Gulak has made his intentions clear following Vengeance Day and it will be interesting to see who will find themselves in his cross hairs next.

NXT Vengeance Day is shaping up to be one of the best NXT shows of the year already with numerous great matches announced.

The show is headlined by Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller, who will battle for the NXT Championship in a steel cage. Another interesting match of the night is the NXT Women's Championship as Roxanne Perez is set to defend her title against both members of Toxic Attraction in a Triple Threat Match.

