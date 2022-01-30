WWE Superstar accuses Brock Lesnar of stealing his childhood dream at Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre returned to compete in the Royal Rumble Match and delivered a solid performance.

The Scottish Warrior was initially ruled out of the Premium Live Event after sustaining an injury at WWE Day 1. He was one of the surprise entrants and was the last elimination from the Rumble this year. The former world champion discussed his performance in a backstage interview and revealed his honest thoughts on the events that transpired.

Drew McIntyre recalled how he won the Royal Rumble and beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but there was no crowd. He said he always wanted to have that moment as a child and The Beast Incarnate snatched it away. McIntyre said he'd take his time to wrap his mind around things on the Road to WrestleMania but first had to settle a score:

"I was supposed to be out a lot longer, hell longer than a month. The doctor looked me right in the eye and said, 'don't skip the surgery,' the first night I was with him. Fortunately, that's not how it went down. I rehabbed my ass off and got back one month, the Royal Rumble, a chance to win it and go to WrestleMania, and this time have a full screaming crowd of thousands of people and who is the man who took me out? The guy I didn't know was in the Rumble in the first place. The same man I beat for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania." (0:55 - 1:23)

"The thing is, how I dreamt of as a kid was the main event, winning the championships, thousands of people screaming, and somehow I only got two out of three. And two out of three is bad in Drew McIntyre's book. I want the main event, I want the title, and I want those people to be there to feel that moment with me and Brock Lesnar took that away from me tonight. There's a lot of time until WrestleMania; I will wrap my head around that. In the meantime, Corbin and Madcap, that was just the beginning. We are far from over." (1:24 - 1:51)

While McIntyre's entrance to the world championship picture is inevitable, he has decided to go after Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on SmackDown before pursuing the top title. He wants to ensure the unfunny duo pays for their actions from earlier this month.

Drew McIntyre's booking at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Drew McIntyre was one of the strongest performers in the 2022 Rumble He went straight after Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin, attacking them at ringside. The former Royal Rumble winner wreaked havoc on the two SmackDown stars, subjecting them to a brutal beatdown with steel steps.

He then met Kevin Owens on the ramp, and the two engaged in a brawl that fetched a massive pop from the crowd. Back in the ring, McIntyre fought Riddle, Big E, KO, and Randy Orton. One of the best spots in the match saw Riddle hit McIntyre with a beautiful RKO.

Towards the end, McIntyre and Lesnar were the last two superstars inside the squared circle. Last time, McIntyre eliminated The Beast Incarnate. The latter got his payback this year. Lesnar tossed McIntyre off the top rope to punch his ticket to WrestleMania while McIntyre remained on the floor, contemplating the events.

