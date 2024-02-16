Drew McIntyre addresses speculations about his WWE contract; makes surprising comments

Drew McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014 after spending nearly seven years as an active competitor. He returned to the promotion for his second run in 2017. The 38-year-old has since become one of the top superstars on the main roster, winning the WWE Championship twice. However, his current contract is rumored to expire later this year.

According to a recent report, the Scottish Warrior has yet to sign a new deal. Nevertheless, he is seemingly happy with his current character, and the company believes he is going nowhere.

In an interview with The West Sport ahead of Elimination Chamber, The Scottish Warrior refused to speak about his contract talks. Meanwhile, he commented on the speculations surrounding his future:

"I can't talk about that. I'll let the internet talk about it. I'll just keep watching. It's interesting. I'm not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It's just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Watch from 15:46 to 16:00

Drew McIntyre will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Over the past few months, Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Crown Jewel and Monday Night RAW. However, he failed to capture the title.

Last Friday, The Scottish Warrior defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will square off against five superstars, including Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Randy Orton, for another shot at The Visionary's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, McIntyre is scheduled to fight Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of RAW. The two brawled last week on the Red Brand and would now settle their differences inside the squared circle.

