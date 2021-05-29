Drew McIntyre addresses WWE-NJPW rumors with an incredible tweet

The news of WWE's reported talks with NJPW has been the most prominent topic of discussion in professional wrestling over the past few hours. The story is so big that several stars have chimed in and added fuel to the rumors.

Drew McIntyre put out a fascinating tweet in which he promoted his upcoming No.1 Contender's Match with Kofi Kingston and cheekingly even spelled out Kazuchika Okada. A dream match between Okada and McIntyre? Take all our money!

You can check out the tweet below:

"On Monday

Kofi will

Accept his

Doom

At my hands," tweeted McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre isn't the only recognizable star to comment on the circulating rumors, as Bronson Reed, NJPW's Rocky Romero, KENTA, and El Phantasmo also tweeted out and joked about the ongoing speculation.

KENTA VS HIDEO ITAMI — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) May 28, 2021

wait, who's NICK Khan? have I been texting the wrong Khan guy this whole time?? — [E L P] (@elpwrestling) May 28, 2021

What should we expect from WWE's reported talks with NJPW?

As reported earlier, WWE has had talks with NJPW regarding becoming the promotion's exclusive American partner. Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter WWE President Nick Khan has been instrumental in changing the company's stance towards working with other wrestling organizations.

It is believed that a potential deal between WWE and NJPW could see talent from Vince McMahon's company appearing for the Japanese promotion. WWE officials also feel that having a working relationship with NJPW will keep the company from working with other competitors.

WWE also hopes to attract younger talent as many wrestlers have grown up watching NJPW content.

"Obviously, it's also to keep New Japan, which pre-pandemic was the third strongest company in the world, away from working with other companies, which could strengthen the opposition and also be a factor with WWE gunning for the same talent as other companies because there is a percentage of younger talent that grew up on watching New Japan either via tape or YouTube where working there is a much bigger part of their career goals than the prior generation, and AEW talent has been willing to allow its talent to work outside its walls and Impact would allow talent to work with other promotions," Meltzer noted.

There is something massive brewing between the WWE and NJPW, and we can only hope that the talks lead to a huge deal.

