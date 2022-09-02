"He has been my Kryptonite" - 2-time WWE Champion admits biggest issue facing Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is one WWE Superstar that Drew McIntyre has never defeated in a singles competition.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. Prior to this, both superstars wrestled each other on four separate occasions.

Their first encounter was at WrestleMania 35, then on an episode of Monday Night RAW on May 6, 2019, another one at WWE Stomping Ground in 2019, and lastly at Survivor Series 2020 in a Champion versus Champion bout. All four times, Reigns was the one to come out on top.

While speaking to NDTV, the former 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talked about how he would always come up short against the Tribal Chief. Be it the Big Dog or the Tribal Chief, he has always been the better wrestler.

"Yeah, Roman is certainly one of my toughest opponents. He has been my kryptonite. I have never been able to get that win over him in the past few years," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T NDTV Sports]

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns #SurvivorSeries twitter.com/DMcIntyreWWE/s… Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/FRoJN5Z1BR The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries twitter.com/DMcIntyreWWE/s…

Drew McIntyre opened up on why he no longer respects Roman Reigns

While speaking in the same interview with NDTV, McIntyre also mentioned how Reigns has changed his personality over the years.

Previously, as the Big Dog, he used to take care of business on his own, but now he has his family members and Paul Heyman to help him get the job done. With Reigns always dependent on others to help him get the win, McIntyre has lost respect for him.

"He has been through a change in recent years. He used to be somebody I used to respect more than anybody else. There was a time when nobody was on his side but he pushed ahead... He gets his family involved, the USOS get involved. Paul Heyman gets involved and I don't admire that Roman as much but I know how capable he is," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T NDTV Sports]

This time around things are a bit different as the Scottish Warrior will be facing the Tribal Chief a lot closer to home.

WWE @WWE @visitwales



WWE Clash at the Castle streams LIVE from Can @DMcIntyreWWE be the one to vanquish Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns at #WWECastle WWE Clash at the Castle streams LIVE from @principalitysta this Saturday at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. Can @DMcIntyreWWE be the one to vanquish Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns at #WWECastle? @visitwales WWE Clash at the Castle streams LIVE from @principalitysta this Saturday at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. https://t.co/e4b1IQGJns

Drew McIntyre claims to be well prepared and vows to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Do you think the Scottish Warrior could end Roman Reigns' two-year reign? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali