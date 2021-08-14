Drew McIntyre booked in a 2-on-1 Handicap match on RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will have the odds stacked against him next week on RAW when he faces Veer and Shanky in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

Drew McIntyre has had a target painted on his back ever since former 3MB stablemate Jinder Mahal returned to RAW. With the help of his associates, Veer and Shanky, Mahal was able to derail Drew's chances of winning the Money in The Bank contract. The Scottish Warrior retaliated by destroying Jinder's motorcycle, adding more animosity to the feud.

The news was announced on WWE.com that Drew McIntyre will go up against Veer and Shanky. The match will have huge implications on Drew's Summerslam encounter with the Modern Day Maharaja - Jinder Mahal.

The high stakes match is set up with the stipulation is that if Drew beats Veer and Shanky, the duo will be banned from ringside at Summerslam. But if Drew McIntyre loses, his trusty sword will be banned from the Summerslam encounter. Drew McIntyre has always turned to his trusty sword whenever the odds have been stacked against him.

Drew McIntyre feels fan reactions annoyed Jinder Mahal

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Drew McIntyre discussed the layers of his feud with Jinder Mahal. McIntyre said that while both men had a similar story about being released, they ultimately re-signed and won the WWE Championship.

However, fans resented Jinder's title reign. Drew believes that when the WWE Universe praised his run as WWE champion, Jinder must have felt insulted because he had done the same thing almost 3 years earlier.

The storied history and deep-seated rivalry is set to boil over when the two men come face-to-face at Summerslam.

Watch the exclusive interview with Jinder Mahal discussing a missed opportunity with Brock Lesnar and more in the video below:

