Drew McIntyre believes both RAW and SmackDown "should have its own champion"

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently said RAW and SmackDown should each have a world champion instead of both titles being unified.

Since WrestleMania 38, the WWE and Universal Championship have become one, as Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With Roman now holding the world championships for RAW and SmackDown, the separation between both shows seems to be fading.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, McIntyre categorically declared that both shows should have their world champion:

"I think each show should have its own champion. I know, say like 20 years ago, whatever it was the same champion they traveled to the shows. But it was also the same roster." (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Drew later complimented Reigns' current form, saying he's ready to take one of The Tribal Chief's titles away from him:

"This is the fallout from that huge match with both titles and it’s cool right now. It puts him even higher up than he was before if that’s even possible. He’s literally Thanos levels right now. I think it’s about time that somebody at least took one of those titles off of him and I’m looking at Drew McIntyre." (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

McIntyre may soon be getting his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as the two superstars have been involved in various physical altercations on SmackDown in recent weeks.

Did Drew McIntyre get the better of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash?

This past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Randy Orton, Riddle & McIntyre took on the formidable stable, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) in a six-man tag team match.

From start to finish, the action was non-stop, with Orton hitting one perfect RKO after another and The Usos delivering a flurry of superkicks.

Despite having three opponents to face, Drew's focus was entirely aimed toward Roman Reigns for most of the matchup. However, despite McIntyre's best efforts, the Scotsman fell victim to The Head of the Table's power as he was put through the announce table.

The Bloodline came away with the victory at WrestleMania Backlash as Roman Reigns and The Usos picked up another win in a historic run for the stable.

