Drew McIntyre apologizes to 36-year-old star for injuring him on WWE RAW 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has apologized to Xavier Woods in a hilarious way after hitting him in the face with a chair on Monday Night RAW this week.

During the show, the latter teamed up with his partner Kofi Kingston to take on The Viking Raiders in a tag team match, which they lost. The Scottish Warrior and Matt Riddle were at ringside for the bout. McIntyre became furious after Ivar dumped Kingston onto him and Riddle. He then picked up an executive chair and nailed Woods in the face with it after seemingly aiming for Erik. WWE announced that the New Day member suffered a "cervical strain" and is considered "week-to-week."

Xavier Woods recently sent out a clip of the incident on Twitter, which also includes Zoey Stark accidentally being hit in the face with a steel chair by Trish Stratus. Drew McIntyre responded to the tweet with a funny GIF of a man from South Park uttering the word "sorry." You can check it out by clicking here.

Xavier Woods will miss RAW next week after Drew McIntyre tossed a chair into his face

The New Day made their return not too long ago, but unfortunately, the injury sustained by Xavier Woods may have halted their plans on RAW.

Woods took to Twitter to announce that he will not be on the red brand next Monday night after Drew McIntyre hit him in the face with the chair.

"Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!" said Woods.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle are now allies, making them the latest addition to the RAW tag team division. It'll be interesting to see what they do next.

