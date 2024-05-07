Drew McIntyre appears to be losing it after responding to CM Punk's big troll on RAW

Drew McIntyre continues to get trolled by CM Punk, but this week, it was a little more unintentional. In response to CM Punk's big troll moment, McIntyre was infuriated and appeared to be losing it.

Last week, McIntyre fell prey to the mind games of CM Punk, who invited him up to the high stands in the arena, only to find Punk in the ring when he reached the suite. While Punk cut a scathing promo hitting out at McIntyre, all the Scotsman was left with was an autographed photo of The Best in the World.

This week on RAW, Punk arrived about three seconds after McIntyre's departure from the arena and even waited for him to show up, which he didn't do. After Drew McIntyre presumably saw what happened, he posted a video on X/Twitter burning the autographed photo he had last week:

This is turning out to be a generational feud with the two men hardly even touching each other. The only time things got physical was at WrestleMania 40 when McIntyre rubbed salt in the wounds of CM Punk on commentary, only to get taken out.

This, as you know, was the direct reason why Damian Priest was able to successfully cash in his MITB contract and become World Heavyweight Champion.

In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, Punk said that the rivalry ends with Drew McIntyre's face being broken. The Second City Saint is out to prove a point.