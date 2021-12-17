"You figure out who your real friends are" - Former WWE Superstar reveals how Drew McIntyre helped him

Dirty Dango reveals he owes a lot to Drew McIntyre for helping him reconnect to NWA. The former WWE superstar, who went by the name Fandango, has made his way to Independent Wrestling since his release in June.

Dango has been making quite a name for himself on the Independent circuit with his most prolific appearance being at NWA Hard Times 2. The former Breezango member showed up with another tag team partner, JTG, at the show.

Dango sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and discussed how Drew McIntyre was a real friend to him. Speaking about his NWA appearance, he told Chris how Drew helped him get in contact with Billy Corgan.

"I was at Drew McIntyre's wedding a few years ago, we're really close, and Billy (Corgan) was there. When I got released -- when you get released, you figure out who your real friends are. A lot of people you think you'll hear from, you don't. A lot of people you don't expect to reach out to you, they do, which is surprising. Understandably, it's weird, when someone gets released that you're not close with, you know they're getting 1,000 text messages and it's a weird situation. Drew reached out to me and was like, 'if you want to try to get in with Billy, here is his contact.' I gave him a call and he said, 'we're doing some tapings in December.' We did three or four days in Atlanta, long days of filming, but it was like a family reunion." Dango said.

It's incredibly heartwarming to see Drew McIntyre be there for one of his friends when he needed him. Now it will be interesting to see Dango making waves on the NWA scene now that he's there.

Drew McIntyre wants a match against his friend Cesaro

Drew McIntyre has named his favorite choice of superstar to face from the blue brand and its Cesaro. The Scottish Warrior has revealed that he's never had a single match with the Swiss Superman and wants him to be his next opponent on Smackdown.

Drew McIntyre, in an interview with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton from Talking Smack, revealed his excitement at facing future opponents. One such opponent he specifically mentioned was Cesaro and how the match would go if it happened.

Somebody that I've never faced, though we've both been wrestling for 20-plus years, is Cesaro. It's unbelievable we've never had a singles match. He's a phenomenal competitor. It's gonna happen, it's gonna be awesome. And sorry buddy, I'm gonna kick your head off too." McIntyre said.

