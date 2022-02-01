Drew McIntyre arrived late for his WWE return at the Royal Rumble - Reports

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was reportedly late to show up for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

McIntyre was one of the participants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The Scottish star returned to WWE programming after being sidelined for a while.

However, McIntyre’s return was spoiled by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

As per reports from PWInsider, McIntyre was apparently “very late” to arrive for his return.

The report from PWInsider suggested that many personnel within WWE almost didn’t even know about the arrival of McIntyre, as the stadium was so huge.

"Drew McIntyre arrived extremely late into the Royal Rumble PPV [pay-per-view] to hide his return. We are told that since the Stadium was so massive that there were some in the company who had no idea he was even there until he arrived in the Gorilla position for the Men’s Rumble match." (H/T- PWInsider)

Drew McIntyre was expecting to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre was out of action following his neck injury at WWE Day 1. The former two-time WWE Champion was one of the surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble 2022 event.

In a backstage interview after his match, The Scottish Warrior revealed how he felt after getting eliminated at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Despite being unable to win his second Rumble match, the former WWE Champion did manage to eliminate both Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin.

"The thing is, how I dreamt of as a kid was the main event, winning the championships, thousands of people screaming, and somehow I only got two out of three. And two out of three is bad in Drew McIntyre's book. I want the main event, I want the title, and I want those people to be there to feel that moment with me and Brock Lesnar took that away from me tonight. There's a lot of time until WrestleMania; I will wrap my head around that. In the meantime, Corbin and Madcap, that was just the beginning. We are far from over." (1:24 - 1:51)

McIntyre recalled winning the Royal Rumble in 2020 and going on to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the WWE Champion.

