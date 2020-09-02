Drew McIntyre asks Triple H for a favor

Fans might be aware that British boxer Tyson Fury had challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a match via his official Twitter handle a short while ago. McIntyre has now posted a response to the video that Fury had put up, and The Scottish Psychopath seems more than ready to go at it in the ring with The Gypsy King.

McIntyre didn't mince his words one bit and told Fury that he is going to kick his head off his body. McIntyre then asked Triple H for a favor and requested him to have a word with Fury. McIntyre concluded by dubbing Fury a fraud. Check out the tweet below:

Every time I thought this video was about to end you carried on 😴 The only thing your doing with that fist is tickling my chin you big feather duster. I'm going to kick that shiny bald head off that dad bod of yours. @tripleh do us all a favor & have a word with this fraud https://t.co/Z5DRB2iFRP — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 2, 2020

Drew McIntyre has run roughshod over a string of major names over the past few months

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by putting down Brock Lesnar. Ever since then, McIntyre has faced some of the very best WWE has to offer, including Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton. No one has managed to take the belt off McIntyre so far.

Fury, on the other hand, had a short stint in WWE last year, which saw him defeating Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia. It seems like both these competitors are more than eager to settle their score in the ring. All we need is for Triple H to make some calls and arrange this huge match somewhere down the line.