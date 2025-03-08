Drew McIntyre assaults former WWE champion who prevented him from main eventing WrestleMania twice

Drew McIntyre assaulted a former WWE champion tonight on SmackDown. This star has now prevented him twice from main eventing WrestleMania this year.

Ad

Drew has been trying to get back into the world championship picture for the past few months. But in order to do that, he first had to win the Royal Rumble match. He entered the match as one of the favorites before he was eliminated by Damian Priest.

However, McIntyre still had a chance to make it to WrestleMania by winning the Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event. Again, Drew was among the favorites to win this match. However, he was the first person eliminated from the Chamber, and it was Damian Priest who eliminated him again.

Ad

Trending

As a result, The Scottish Warrior was furious about this and he took out his frustration on SmackDown tonight. At the start of the blue brand show, the cameras showed Drew entering the arena. He spotted Priest and took this chance to assault the former World Heavyweight Champion, thereby indicating that he was not over what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Drew McIntyre may have just kickstarted his feud with Damian Priest after tonight's assault. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a WrestleMania match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback