Drew McIntyre should have attacked top champion on RAW, says former WWE writer [Exclusive]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was featured in the opening segment of RAW this week, where he crossed paths with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the creative team made a massive mistake in the show's first segment when the champion left unscathed.

Priest got the final word against Mcintyre, who demanded a title match and was granted one. The star won the title at WrestleMania after cashing in on McIntyre, who defeated Seth Rollins for the title. Although McIntyre has been engaged in a feud with. CM Punk, the title match is intriguing to fans.

Vince Russo discussed the segment on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, where he criticized Drew McIntyre's booking. He argued that having the challenger attack the champion would have been an excellent way to draw heat, but the WWE creative team missed an opportunity.

"Obviously, in the first segment, we are trying to set up slowly but surely Damian Priest as a babyface. Because now he came out opposite Drew, and now it's kind of him against Judgment Day. Again, you had an opportunity for Drew to get heat on Damian Priest when he left the ring, but no, what did we have, bro? We have an in-ring promo that has ended the same exact way for the last six months, with a mic drop. Every single one of them ends with a mic drop. So you had an opportunity to get heat at the beginning, you had the opportunity to get heat at the end, and gues what? You got no heat." [3:31 - 4:42]

Vince Russo further stated that as a vicious heel, Drew Mcintyre should have used the mic as a weapon to attack Damian Priest on RAW, who cut a solid promo discrediting his future challenger.

"If the guy does the mic drop on you, why don't you pick up the mic, spin him around, and crack him right across the face with the mic? It's that simple. And then he turns around and says you mic dropped me I just dropped you with the mic. No, you're exactly right. Bro, a guy that size and and that big just letting the babyface get the last word." [5:29- 6:00]

You can watch the full video below:

It now remains to be seen when McIntyre will face Damian Priest for the title as the former is currently nursing an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback