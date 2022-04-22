Drew McIntyre backs Tyson Fury ahead of Championship match despite the two's recent exchanges on Twitter

Drew McIntyre has said that he will be cheering-on World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury in his upcoming match, despite the two's back-and-forth on Twitter in the past.

In an interview with Sky Sports, The Scottish Warrior said that he is backing Fury in his upcoming fight and that he always supports The Gypsy King.

The two seemed to be in a Twitter feud, calling each other out for a fight when McIntyre was the WWE Champion in late 2020 - early 2021. That match, however, never came to fruition.

Drew McIntyre went on to describe his interactions (or lack thereof) with the boxing heavyweight, he said -

"We go back-and-forth with each other and have done for the past couple of years. We give each other stick. Whenever he comes to one of our shows, somehow he manages to duck me as the 'World's Tallest Ninja'. Everytime Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury are in the same building, he manages to duck me the whole time. So he is obviously a little worried about something."

The former WWE Champion, however, went on to say that he is a huge fan of Fury and finds him very entertaining.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is set to defend his title against fellow English boxer Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23. The undefeated champion goes into this fight with a 31-0 win/loss record.

The Twitter history between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury

Although Drew McIntyre claims to be a Tyson Fury fan, the two have feuded on Twitter in the past.

It all started in September of 2020, when McIntyre was the WWE Champion, and Fury tweeted out a challenge to the Scottish Psychopath.

McIntyre responded with a worded response on the social media site, which read -

"I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ - Your @WWE Champion"

The back-and-forth went on for quite some time. The boxer even posted a video challenging McIntyre from Edinburgh, the superstar's home country of Scotland. In April 2021, Fury once again called out the former NXT Champion, along with UFC's Francis Ngannou and boxer Anthony Joshua, for a fight.

