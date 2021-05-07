Drew McIntyre believes WrestleMania Backlash could be his last shot at the WWE Championship (Exclusive)

On the first episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's newest podcast, The inSide Kradle, Drew McIntyre said that WrestleMania Backlash might be his last chance to win the title back.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to take on Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship. The three colossal superstars will battle at WrestleMania Backlash, where the Scottish Warrior will look to win his third WWE Championship.

During his conversation with Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre commented on his competition, stating that all three of them have a similar, powerful style of wrestling. He is also quite confident that the three of them will put on a show for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania Backlash.

"More than likely. You know it's a big match. I was in there with Lashely, been in there a couple of times with him. He's physical, like the way I wrestle, the way Sheamus wrestles and the way Braun wrestles. I'm really excited about the three of us getting together. I know we are gonna put on a spectacle. It's gonna be a heck of a match and if Drew McIntyre isn't able to pull of the big one and regain my title, maybe its another moment. So, I hope I pull of the big one, but if the worse is to happen, it's not gonna deter me in anyway," said McIntyre.

What is next for Drew McIntyre?

Assuming Drew McIntyre does not win at WrestleMania Backlash, fans will be wondering what could be next for the Scottish Warrior. There are plenty of scenarios that could happen.

The first would be a possible rivalry renewal between McIntyre and his former best friend Sheamus, who just happens to be the reigning US Champion. The two certainly have chemistry and their matches before WrestleMania 37 were brilliant to watch.

McIntyre could also make the move to SmackDown. Though this scenario is highly unlikely, WWE could book him in a match against Roman Reigns. Perhaps McIntyre could be the one to take the Universal Championship away from him.

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020

What would you like to see Drew McIntyre do if he fails to win the WWE Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.