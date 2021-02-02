Drew McIntyre betrayed by Sheamus on Monday Night RAW

Drew McIntyre began Monday Night RAW a happy man.

He managed to successfully defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble, and it looked like a worthy challenger in Edge had potentially presented himself. However, his good mood quickly ended when his best friend Sheamus attacked him from behind.

Sheamus had come out on RAW to question Edge, who was confused about Drew McIntyre's attitude. Sheamus claimed that the Rated-R Superstar had no right to question McIntyre's motives.

Things still seemed to be "chummy" between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre until The Celtic Warrior surprised McIntyre with a Brogue Kick.

After a short break, the cameras would cut backstage for a short but straightforward interview between Sheamus and Charly Caruso.

Charly questioned Sheamus, asking him why he did what he did to Drew McIntyre. The Celtic Warrior's answer was simple. He and McIntyre aren't best friends anymore, and he wants the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre will definitely be seething with rage following Sheamus' actions. Knowing The King of Claymore Country, he will definitely grant Sheamus a title opportunity. Perhaps we will see the two clash over the coming weeks before finally settling things at Elimination Chamber.

What is next for Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW?

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion

Despite the shocking betrayal from Sheamus on RAW, Drew McIntyre will need to be wary of many other things as well. As Edge said, being WWE Champion means Drew McIntyre has a huge target on his back.

Apart from a potential challenger in Edge, The King of Claymore Country will now have to worry about his former best friend Sheamus, as well as Mr. Money In The Bank, The Miz. It also looks like Randy Orton still wants to get his hands on the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre has a lot to think about over the next few weeks, but at the top of his mind will be the shocking actions of Sheamus. How do you think Drew McIntyre should handle his business with Sheamus? Let us know down below.