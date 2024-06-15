Drew McIntyre breaks character to check on rival at WWE Clash at the Castle

Everything was in favor of Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland. The crowd was fired up and ready for a title change. But in a shocking turn of events, Damian Priest retained. And that's that.

In the early moments of the contest, Priest had an injury scare when his leg caught between the ropes while attempting to kick McIntyre outside the ring. The latter improvised the situation and stomped on the champion for a bit. However, The Judgment Day star was evidently hurt by the incident.

He was seen limping in the ring during the rest of the bout. Nevertheless, Priest carried on efficiently and put on a great performance. In the end, it appeared Drew McIntyre was about to seal the deal despite the referee getting knocked out earlier. The Scottish Warrior hit the Claymore on Priest and the crowd counted the pinfall.

When another referee sprinted to the ring and began counting, one expected it to be a definite title switch. But then the referee stopped counting at two, with the camera revealing it to be CM Punk in uniform. Punk subsequently hit a low blow on McIntyre, after which the other referee had recovered.

Priest took advantage of the moment and pinned the hometown hero. Drew was seen immediately whispering to his rival following the pinfall, seemingly asking him whether he was all right. Whether the injury has a lasting impact on The Judgment Day star's coming weeks on WWE RAW bears watching.

This was the second time The Scottish Warrior selflessly put over another WWE Superstar on his home turf. Punk's intentional involvement in the bout led to many fans flipping him off and booing him, albeit there were a few who seemed to be The Straight Edge Superstar's fans.