Drew McIntyre breaks character to comment on Randy Orton

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Randy Orton at SummerSlam later this month. Given the latter's brutal run on WWE RAW recently, both Superstars are expected to engage in an action-packed encounter.

While Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are involved in a vicious feud on the red brand, the Champion has only good things to say about his next challenger outside of kayfabe.

During a recent interview with SunSport, Drew McIntyre was asked to comment on his ongoing feud with Randy Orton. The Scottish Psychopath responded by saying that The Viper is one of the best in the business.

Drew McIntyre further revealed that their feud has a lot of truth in it and he wants to step-up to the level of Randy Orton. Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say,

"If I can step up to the top-level Randy Orton, like I felt pretty good about last week and again, a lot of it's based on truth, then I'm doing something right. And I tend to be not just one of the best in the company, one of the best of all time. I want to be the best in the company, and the best of all time."

"I set my goals really high and I consider Randy Orton one of the best of all time, certainly one of the best, if not the best, in the company, and I want to step up to his level. And I want to step above his level."

Randy Orton and his current run in WWE

Ever since his feud with the Edge, Randy Orton adopted his 'Legend Killer' gimmick once again. The weeks that followed saw Orton prey on the Rated-R Superstar, Big Show, and many more.

Most recently, Randy Orton shockingly attacked Ric Flair. The latter was rumoured to be written off TV and WWE used that opportunity to establish Randy Orton as an even more brutal heel.

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

Randy Orton set his sights on the WWE Championships and even managed to pull off a sneaky attack on Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW. There have been backstage rumours which suggest that WWE could be planning on making Randy Orton the new WWE Champion at SummerSlam.

Both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are enjoying a great run in WWE right now. It will be interesting to see what's in store for their engaging title feud.