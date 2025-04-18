Drew McIntyre breaks character to pose with top babyface ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre, who is set to wrestle in one of the most important matches of his career at WWE WrestleMania 41, recently broke character to pose with a top babyface on social media.

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has been a crooked path for Drew McIntyre. He started the year hoping to headline the company's flagship show in one of the world championship matches. However, after being eliminated from the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber by Damian Priest, he went berserk to ensure The Archer of Infamy went through hell before the two stars face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While he has been as villainous as ever, The Scottish Psychopath recently posed with Jade Cargill on Instagram, breaking character in the process. Jade posted the picture on her official Instagram handle, where the two smiled gracefully in a selfie.

She mentioned McIntyre's Instagram handle with a laughing emoji, signalling something hilarious may have happened when the shot was taken.

"This guy Drew McIntyre 🤣," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

A screenshot of Jade Cargill's Instagram story (Image credits: Jade Cargill's official Instagram handle)

A heel star being seen with a babyface was certainly unheard of in WWE, but it seems Chief Creative Officer Triple H does not mind his stars breaking character when not in front of the cameras.

Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill will face former World Champions at WWE WrestleMania 41

As mentioned above, Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest in one of the most heated rivalries leading to The Show of Shows. He will finally get a chance to get revenge on the person who always ended up gaining the advantage when he was ripped off of a world championship match.

Jade Cargill, on the other hand, will finally get her hands on Naomi, who originally attacked her backstage in November, taking her out of action for several months. The feud has been getting a huge reaction every week with the dramatic segments featuring the two rivals, signalling the audience is fully invested in the feud.

Hopefully, The Storm will pick up the win at WWE WrestleMania 41 to solidify herself as a main eventer in the promotion.

