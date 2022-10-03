Drew McIntyre breaks character to reveal what he asked Roman Reigns after WWE Clash at the Castle

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has praised the crowd at Clash at the Castle for his match against Roman Reigns.

McIntyre had the chance to defeat Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. The Scotsman lost the match after Reigns' cousin, Solo Sikoa, interfered and took the referee out of the ring, which helped Reigns land a Spear and win the match.

In a recent interview with My San Antonio, McIntyre said that he was pleased with the atmosphere that fans generated at the Principality Stadium in Wales for Clash at the Castle. The Scottish Superstar revealed that Reigns told him backstage after the match that it was the loudest crowd that he had wrestled in front of.

"But they [fans] were 100 percent for me and against Roman and the atmosphere was great. I even asked Roman afterwards – because he has been a part of these matches with big crowds – have you heard anything like that, and he said ‘No.’ You’d be hard-pressed to find a crowd that was that loud consistently throughout, especially our match. It was a World Cup soccer match the way they were shouting -- the way they were singing their songs and chanting ‘F-U Roman’ the entire time. And they were not happy with that finish. I was generally concerned about rioting," said McIntyre.

McIntyre highlighted how he has a full-time schedule, unlike Roman Reigns, who is currently a part-time performer in the company.

What happened after the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at WWE's Clash at the Castle?

After the match between Reigns and McIntyre, boxing legend Tyson Fury entered the ring and shook Roman Reigns' hand, and congratulated him.

The boxer then praised McIntyre for his valiant effort to dethrone Reigns and the two then sang together to send the crowd home happy.

McIntyre and Fury had previously teased a match against each other on social media and in various interviews, but in Cardiff, the two were brothers in arms. It remains to be seen if they will face each other in a WWE ring in the future.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns face each other again? Sound off in the comments below.

