Drew Mcintyre breaks silence with a haunting message after brutal assault by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre finally responded after suffering a brutal assault on SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior faced Sami Zayn in a singles match on the latest edition of SmackDown. The two superstars delivered a solid main event as one fought for momentum while the other attempted to add credibility to his role as the "Honorary Uce".

McIntyre picked up an impressive victory on the show, but things quickly turned dark. Roman Reigns and The Usos made their presence known by ambushing the former WWE Champion. The Bloodline members and Sami Zayn left McIntyre with a bruised back.

The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to share the horrific picture with a three-word message.

"I’m still breathing", said McIntyre in his post.

Reigns wanted to leave his title challenger in the worst possible shape less than two weeks before their championship match.

The Tribal Chief also wanted revenge for the events that transpired last week. The Usos couldn't make it to SmackDown, and Reigns was left alone during his confrontation with Drew McIntyre.

Despite Sami Zayn's interferences, the latter attacked Reigns and got the better of the reigning champion. The Tribal Chief wanted his revenge and got it in his typical fashion.

Roman Reigns set to celebrate historic milestone on WWE SmackDown next week

Next Friday night on SmackDown, we will witness a grand celebration involving Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will complete two years as the champion on the blue brand, allowing fans to "acknowledge" him as the best in the business. Last week, he also became the longest-reigning double champion in WWE history.

Roman Reigns will put his titles on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The latter has a chance to win the championship and celebrate with the home crowd.

However, he will have to keep an eye out for The Usos, Sami Zayn and potentially Karrion Kross, who intends to crash the world championship feud.

