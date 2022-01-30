Drew McIntyre breaks silence after returning at the Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre returned to in-ring action during the men's Royal Rumble match.

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble 2022 Premium Live Event, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to break his silence in regards to his return.

McIntyre entered the Royal Rumble Match at #21 and lasted a total of 19-plus minutes. The Scotsman was one of the final two in the men's Rumble match alongside Brock Lesnar.

Taking to Twitter, McIntyre simply expressed his pleasure after returning to in-ring action, as he sent out a short message.

Interestingly enough, McIntyre also posted an image of himself and Lesnar in the ring from their Rumble collision.

"It's good to be back…" - wrote McIntyre.

Check out Drew McIntyre's message after returning at the Royal Rumble below:

Despite a solid outing at the Royal Rumble, McIntyre could not get his hand raised and win yet another Rumble.

Brock Lesnar, who lasted about two and a half minutes in the Royal Rumble Match, secured his 5th elimination by taking out his former foe and winning the match.

Drew McIntyre made a huge statement with his return performance at the Royal Rumble

Immediately upon his return at the Royal Rumble 2022 show, Drew McIntyre eliminated his rivals Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss from the men's Rumble.

For weeks, the former WWE Champion had been feuding with the pair on SmackDown.

At WWE Day 1, McIntyre even defeated Moss in a singles match. After the match though, the Scotsman was attacked backstage by Moss and Corbin.

The angle was done in order to write McIntyre off WWE programming, as WWE announced that he "suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions."

WWE @WWE



Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

Now that McIntyre is finally back in action, it would be interesting to see who the former WWE Champion will face at WrestleMania 38. The Scotsman could engage in a big feud leading up to WWE's biggest show of 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of right now, nothing has been confirmed with regards to the same.

Edited by Debottam Saha