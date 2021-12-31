"I'm kind of torn" - Drew McIntyre reacts to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Day 1 match (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to collide in a mammoth championship match at Day 1, and Drew McIntyre is unsure who will walk out of the pay-per-view with the title.

Drew McIntyre reacted to the Universal title match during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, and the former WWE Champion said he was looking forward to the bout just as much as the fans.

"I'm kind of torn. Just like everyone else, I'm looking forward to this match," admitted Drew McIntyre.

Despite being kayfabe rivals, Drew McIntyre had high praise for Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior feels Reigns has taken his game to a whole new level as WWE's premier heel.

McIntyre knows Roman Reigns really well and said that the Tribal Chief could go to any lengths to retain his title.

"Obviously, Roman is operating at a different level right now. He has got the Bloodline around him. He has proven against Drew McIntyre and many others; he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep hold of that Universal Championship. So, I'm not really picking sides," McIntyre added.

"I'd love to face Brock in front of a huge crowd," - Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has no issues with either star emerging victorious and hopes to battle the eventual titleholder in 2022.

The Scottish superstar is one of the few superstars to hold a singles win over Brock Lesnar after conquering the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre would love to repeat the feat and beat Brock Lesnar one more time in front of a packed audience.

"If Brock wins, it's cool; Drew McIntyre continued, "I'd love to face Brock in front of a huge crowd instead of nobody like last time. Like you mentioned, it would also feel pretty good to be the guy that takes down Roman after the incredible reign he's had."

Who do you see winning the high-stakes Universal title match at Day 1? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

