"I honestly don't care who wins" – Former WWE Champion on Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at Day 1

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will keep a keen eye on Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1.

McIntyre was on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump with hosts Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla. The Scottish Warrior spoke discusses his future on SmackDown and how he plans to get into the Universal title conversation.

Speaking on the Universal title match at Day 1, McIntyre mentioned that he'd been in the ring with both competitors, so it didn't matter who came out as the winner in the contest:

"I honestly don’t care who wins. I’ve been in the ring with both...I know what they’re capable of. The match with Brock, where I won my first WWE Championship, is the biggest moment of my career. Winning against Brock Lesnar put me on a different level. It cemented me as a superstar that could be on top of the mountain."

Drew also spoke about his storied rivalry with Roman Reigns:

"With Roman Reigns, I've not had bigger matches or bigger feuds since I returned to WWE than with Roman. It’s interesting now because the roles are reversed. Last year at Survivor Series, Roman got to see what I was all about. I’ll be watching the match. I’m excited to see who'll be on top, and I’ll be gunning for them."

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman, his Special Counsel. The firing came after Heyman confessed he was protecting Roman from Brock and not the other way around.

Roman laid out Heyman with a Superman Punch and was about to hit a con-chair-to when Lesnar's music hit. Brock made quick work of The Usos before flattening The Tribal Chief with a pair of F5s.

