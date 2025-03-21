  • home icon
Drew McIntyre brutally attacks popular WWE star on SmackDown; WrestleMania match teased

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 21, 2025 19:46 GMT
McIntyre attacked a popular star this week on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre unleashed a brutal attack following his match tonight on WWE SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior competed in a tag team match on this week's episode of the blue brand.

Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso teamed up to battle Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of SmackDown in Italy. Priest pinned Nakamura after hitting the South of Heaven Chokeslam on the former United States Champion.

After the match, McIntyre went after Priest and brutally attacked the veteran. He leveled the former World Heavyweight Champion with a Claymore and vowed to continue to attack him in the weeks ahead. The Scotsman also teased a potential WrestleMania clash against The Archer of Infamy during his attack on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre last year at WrestleMania 40 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The former Judgment Day member had an impressive reign as champion before Gunther dethroned him at SummerSlam 2024. Finn Balor betrayed Priest during the match, and The Ring General capitalized to win the title.

Damian has also recently eliminated Drew McIntyre from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches. It will be interesting to see how Priest gets his revenge on McIntyre following the heinous attack this week on WWE SmackDown.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
