14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton is one of the greats in WWE and will go down in history as one of the best of his generation. But, Orton has rubbed people the wrong way over the years, especially at the start of his career, which has earned him a bad reputation.

The Apex Predator has acknowledged his past behavior, which has also been touched upon in promos cut by WWE Superstars, most recently by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre, who recently won back the WWE Championship from Randy Orton, opened up about a big myth about The Legend Killer in a recent interview.

Drew McIntyre on the big myth about Randy Orton in WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of this past weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view, the WWE Champion spoke about his most recent, high-profile feud with Randy Orton. The Scottish Psychopath revealed that it's a myth that Orton doesn't take bumps for others to make his opponent look good in the ring.

“I still hear how Randy doesn’t want to get too physical or take too many bumps, so for anyone that thinks he’s soft in the ring, that’s just not true. He went above and beyond to make me look as good as possible. We both worked our butts off, and I’m very proud of that match, as well as the chance to once again be WWE Champion.”

In the same interview, Drew McIntyre said that he "needed to keep up with Randy Orton to prove I’m in the top tier of WWE" following his win over Orton on the RAW before Survivor Series. The Scotsman had lost the title to Orton at Hell in a Cell last month, which brought an end to his first WWE Championship reign.

But, he quickly won back the title last week, which in turn set-up a match with Roman Reigns for this past week's Survivor Series.

McIntyre, unfortunately, lost the Champion vs Champion match against Reigns after The Tribal Chief hit a lowblow on the WWE Champion and put him in the Guillotine to get the win.