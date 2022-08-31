"He loves it so much" - Multi-time WWE Champion names Triple H as a 'wrestling historian'

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has called Triple H a 'wrestling historian'.

Triple H currently has his hands full as he became the creative head of the company after Vince McMahon's retirement. The Cerebral Assassin is busy booking the shows rather than lacing up his boots for a match. Earlier this year, he announced his retirement from the in-ring competition.

Fans and talent were excited when they heard The Game would be taking control of the creative direction of the product. Since then, he has proven his work and improved the quality of the weekly product. Speaking to Sky Sports, Drew McIntyre referred to The Game as a wrestling historian:

"I know Triple H very well. He's a very smart individual. He sat under the learning tree with Vince McMahon and for many, many years. He knows exactly what he is doing. He loves his wrestling history... You can talk to him about any genre of wrestling, any decade of wrestling. He's a wrestling historian. He loves it so much. He thinks outside the box and we've already seen a lot of cool things happening. We're going to continue seeing a lot of cool things happening with this new vision that Triple H is bringing." (From 1:06 to 1:37)

It will be interesting to see what other changes The Game will bring to the company under his regime.

Triple H is set to push Raquel Rodriguez on the main roster

Before The Game started running the show on the main roster, he was known as the godfather of the black and gold brand. Triple H was the mastermind and head booker of NXT for years before stepping down due to a health scare last year.

Hunter created several stars during his time with the black and gold brand. Some of those stars slowly transitioned to the main roster while others left the company and joined other promotions.

Similar to Vince McMahon, The Game also has his favorites from the bunch. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (WON), Dave Meltzer stated that Hunter might be on his way to pushing Raquel Rodriguez as one of WWE's major stars.

Last night, she and Aliyah won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. During her time in NXT, she had won the NXT Women's Championship and her reign lasted around 200 days. It will be interesting to see what Hunter does next as the creative head of the company.

