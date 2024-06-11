Drew McIntyre calls a fan a d**khead; corrects the fan while taking a shot at Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will be squaring off at the Clash at the Castle PLE for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship this weekend. Ahead of their bout, McIntyre decided to correct a fan's mistake in his sign while taking a shot at his opponent for the event.

The Scottish Warrior is determined to not only win the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend but also hold on to it for longer than he did at WrestleMania XL. Since his short-lived reign at the Show of Shows, Drew McIntyre will be sure to not let anything come in his way of winning gold in front of his hometown crowd.

A member of the WWE Universe took to X to show off their sign for the former World Heavyweight Champion. The fan asked McIntyre whether he had seen the sign on WWE RAW. The WWE Superstar decided to take a different approach to answer the fan and decided to roast Damian Priest in the bargain.

Trending

"5:46 d**khead and it’s been talked about more than Priest’s entire run with the belt"

How did Damian Priest beat Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship?

The Scottish Warrior beat Seth Rollins in the opening match of WrestleMania XL Sunday for the World Heavyweight Championship. After winning the title, McIntyre decided to gloat in front of CM Punk. The former AEW star was ringside for the match as a commentator.

A furious Punk decided to attack Drew McIntyre, allowing Damian Priest to run in and cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase. The Judgment Day member made quick work of a beaten McIntyre, ending his championship reign in five minutes and forty-six seconds.

Since winning the World Heavyweight Title, Damian Priest has defended it on one occasion on WWE TV. He faced off against Main Event Jey Uso at Backlash and was able to retain the title with some help from his Judgment Day friends. McIntyre will be Priest's second challenger for the title and the WWE Universe believes that their match at Clash at the Castle will be the homecoming McIntyre has been looking for since the COVID-era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback