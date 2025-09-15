Drew McIntyre caught in hilarious mix-up at public appearance; ex-WWE star shares his apology (Exclusive)

WWE star Drew McIntyre was in the middle of a huge misunderstanding. Former WWE Superstar Shanky Singh recently spoke about a hilarious incident involving The Scottish Warrior.

Drew and Shanky worked during the latter's stint with WWE. In fact, the two stars had a memorable in-ring exchange on the July 19, 2021, edition of RAW. McIntyre was irate after Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and Veer Mahaan cost him the Money in the Bank briefcase. He unleashed a vicious volley of chair shots on the seven-footer, leaving him writhing in pain in the ring.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh recalled being at Jinder Mahal's wedding in Calgary. He mentioned that several other wrestlers, including Drew, were dancing at the wedding. However, Shanky was pulled aside by a gentleman, who forbade him from dancing with McIntyre, reminding him of the brutal chair shots.

"I attended Jinder’s wedding reception in Calgary. Drew McIntyre was there. Heath Slater too from 3 MB. All of those wrestlers were there." He continued, "Jinder was finally getting married. Even Drew was dancing. Suddenly, this elderly man comes and takes me to the side. He asked me why I was dancing when Drew hit me with steel chairs. I explained it’s part of a storyline. He asked me not to dance."

Shanky Singh explained the nature of the business to the man, and later, Drew McIntyre also apologized to him. The star mentioned that they all had a good laugh about it. Singh also conveyed his regards to the new couple.

"So, later on Drew thought this man was angry. I explained the situation, and he laughed so hard. He went and apologized and said sorry, it wasn’t my fault. That was great for me. I really enjoyed Jinder’s wedding. I hope he remains happy and healthy, this new couple."

Drew McIntyre is currently gearing up for a huge match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two megastars will face off at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.

