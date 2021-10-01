Drew McIntyre on why he challenged Big E at the end of WWE RAW

No one is happier than Drew McIntyre that Bobby Lashley is no longer WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Miguel Leiva of Planeta Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. When asked about confronting Big E at the of WWE RAW this week, McIntyre said he's been waiting for months for Lashley to drop the WWE Championship so he can compete for it once again.

"You know, when Lashley and MVP cost me my WWE title win at Hell In A Cell, I had a stipulation where I couldn't fight for the championship again if I lost," Drew McIntyre said. "However I made it very clear, when Lashley stopped being champion, he was going to go for the championship. I've been waiting for the last few months for Lashley to lose the title, the night Big E won the championship I was at the show a little earlier, but I had to prepare for the WWE European tour."

Drew McIntyre wants to challenge Big E for the WWE Championship

While Drew McIntyre believes Big E deserves to be the WWE Champion, he says his sights are once again on competing for the WWE Championship now that Bobby Lashley no longer holds the title.

"So this week was the first opportunity I had to face Big E, someone who truly deserves that championship," Drew McIntyre continued. "There is a Draft on Friday, I don't know if I'm going to be drafted to SmackDown, but my intention is to stay on WWE RAW, Big E is there and I want to go for the WWE title. In the case of being drafted to SmackDown, I would like to go for the Universal championship."

What do you think about Drew McIntyre challenging Big E for the WWE Championship? Will this feud take place on RAW following the WWE Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

