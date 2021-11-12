"I will be showing up at his door" - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sends stark warning to Steven Gerrard

Following his move to Aston Villa, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has given Steven Gerrard a good-humored warning.

The Liverpool legend replaced Dean Smith, who was cut after his team suffered five straight losses. He led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title during his three-year duration as their manager.

Liverpool Echo reported that McIntyre warned Gerrard to stick around with Rangers or he would be showing up at his doorstep.

"We've dropped a game, drawn a couple of games, but we're still killing it," he said." We're still ahead of where I thought we would be at this point. The only thing I have to say is Gerrard better stick around and not be leaving to Aston Villa or something or I will be showing up at his door," added Drew McIntyre.

He further commended Gerrard for his brilliant management of Rangers. The former WWE Champion appreciated the dedication and passion of the legendary midfielder.

He's done an amazing job at Rangers. I remember being asked the question what I think about him coming in when it initially happened and I said it's what we need, somebody with his level of passion, somebody who is going to make them play for the jersey, which is something you should be doing if you play for a club like Rangers but some of the players weren't," stated Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC , winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!! 💙 #RangersFC We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!! 💙 #RangersFC https://t.co/jE699QmzoY

Drew McIntyre recently moved over to SmackDown

WWE draft 2021 saw former Drew McIntyre being drafted to SmackDown. He might have a chance at toppling the Bloodline while challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

Drew is an absolute beast of an athlete and had demonstrated his skill by taking on Ricochet in an open challenge on the November 5th edition of SmackDown.

The match started with patented high-flying maneuvers, which proved to be useless against McIntyre. Ricochet tried to pull off an upset but eventually succumbed to the vicious Claymore kick.

The majority of the WWE roster returned to the USA after the UK Tour. Fans would love to see McIntyre back in action this Friday's SmackDown, taking the fight to Roman Reigns.

