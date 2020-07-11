Drew McIntyre claims Randy Orton ‘made sure someone was cleaning up his mess’

Drew McIntyre is rumored to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules next Sunday.

McIntyre is rumored to face Orton at SummerSlam

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has stated that Randy Orton was heavily protected back in his earlier days with the company. Orton made his official debut with the company in 2002 and has gone on to win the World Championship 13 times.

Drew McIntyre says Orton was protected

No DQ? My arms tied behind my back? Blindfold? Loser has to be the other’s caddy for a year? What’s the stipulation, Dolph? I expect an answer tonight #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/E66EComtoP — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 6, 2020

In an interview to talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre stated that both he and the Legend Killer were pushed as youngsters. However, according to the WWE Champion, Orton was more protected than he was.

“The story writes itself; we were kids who were given such great opportunities. Randy has all the natural talent in the world, but he was very protected. Every time he messed up, he made sure someone was cleaning up his mess behind him,”

The Scottish Psychopath then went on to add that his mistakes ended up costing him a lot.

“Whenever I messed up, it hurt me and it hurt me and eventually I was out of that position. And again, he was on a different level talent wise, but he was very much protected until he got to the top and then he figured it out to become the man he is today.

“With Drew McIntyre. I kind of got kicked to the curb. I was in 3MB, got fired and as long as wrestling was constantly trying to hand me everything, I was rejecting it.”

McIntyre is currently in his first WWE Championship reign after he won the title at WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar. He is set to defend his Championship against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules in just over a week's time.