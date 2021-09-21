Drew McIntyre claims that the United Kingdom will get a significant WWE pay-per-view in the future

The United Kingdom hasn't been the host of a significant WWE pay-per-view since SummerSlam 1992, but that could all be about to change very soon.

As part of WWE's current European Tour, former champion Drew McIntyre claimed that he would make sure that the United Kingdom would get a significant pay-per-view in the near future. Next year marks 30 years since SummerSlam 1992, and the company may want to mark the occasion with another event across the pond.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



London | Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal in a London Street Fight. After the match, McIntyre says that he’s going to do what he can to get a significant #WWE PPV to come to the UK. #WWE London | @TheO2 Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal in a London Street Fight. After the match, McIntyre says that he’s going to do what he can to get a significant #WWE PPV to come to the UK.



#WWELondon | @TheO2 https://t.co/OxjmyBjn9S

Drew McIntyre started his career in the United Kingdom so it is fitting that the Scottish star wants the United Kingdom to host another event. McIntyre was able to defeat Jinder Mahal as part of the show in London earlier tonight, before taking the mic and stating that he would make that happen if it was the last thing that he did.

WWE in the United Kingdom

WrestleJake シ @WrestleJake Drew McIntyre speaks about returning to the UK and wanting a significant WWE UK PPV after his match. #WWENewcastle Drew McIntyre speaks about returning to the UK and wanting a significant WWE UK PPV after his match. #WWENewcastle https://t.co/737g77i5RY

WWE regularly travels to the United Kingdom around twice a year and it was only six years ago that NXT presented Takeover: London. That being said, the main roster hasn't been able to present a big pay-per-view in the UK in a very long time, which is a shame since the company is missing out on a huge fanbase.

The issue seems to be the fact that there is a significant time difference between The United States and The UK since 7/8pm in Central America is around 12/1am in the United Kingdom.

The company pre-records shows in the UK during the European Tours each year, but this could become problematic if they were forced to pre-record a big show like SummerSlam or WrestleMania because it was hosted by the UK.

It's hoped that the United Kingdom will have the chance to hold the event in the near future and now it appears that McIntyre has given the push his backing.

