Drew McIntyre on CM Punk's return to pro wrestling

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling gets a thumbs up from WWE's Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Bits during SummerSlam weekend, and the subject of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling was brought up. McIntyre says he's all about anything that's good for the industry as a whole.

"Just anything that's good for wrestling, I'm all about," Drew McIntyre said. "I was outside the company -- 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with IMPACT, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it's healthy right now. It's in an incredible place. It helps that WWE is still at the top leading the charge, and anything that can make it better I'm all about. So, yeah, if it makes a positive difference, it gets a thumbs up from me."

Drew McIntyre thinks the pro wrestling industry is in an incredible place

After Roman Reigns' comments last week, it's refreshing to hear Drew McIntyre being more positive about CM Punk's return to professional wrestling.

With CM Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling drawing attention to the industry, it not only benefits AEW but WWE as well. When more than one wrestling company is doing well, it benefits the industry as a whole.

With rumors of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) being AEW bound next, it will be interesting to see if the pro wrestling industry is approaching another boom period as 2021 comes to a close.

