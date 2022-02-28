"He probably feels the same way" - Drew McIntyre on Cody Rhodes possibly returning to WWE

SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has commented on the rumors of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE.

The American Nightmare is no longer affiliated with All Elite Wrestling, which means there's a chance he could return to the Stamford-based company. Him and The Scottish Warrior were part of a short-lived tag team in 2010 known as The Dashing Ones. They even held the WWE Tag Team Championship together.

In a recent interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Drew McIntyre was asked for his thoughts on Cody Rhodes possibly coming back to WWE. He responded by saying it'd be awesome, and he hopes that it happens.

"Yeah, I mean I read all the headlines like everybody else online. I think 20 percent of them actually happen. I hope he comes back, that'd be awesome, like I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more. And coming back to do it, and just knowing him and the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then awesome. He's such a talent, and be more than welcome on the roster," said McIntyre. (12:25-12:52)

Drew McIntyre would be an ideal opponent for Cody Rhodes in WWE

Like Cody, McIntyre also left WWE and went on to find success outside the company. He reinvented himself and became an even bigger star after his return. Fast forward to 2020, The Scottish Warrior won the Royal Rumble and defeated Brock Lesnar for the holy grail of wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

If The American Nightmare returns to WWE, he could also a get a big push. Drew McIntyre would be an ideal opponent for him, whether they face each other at The Show of Shows, SmackDown or on a random premium live event. The two stars know each other very well, and they're both capable of putting on a good bout.

