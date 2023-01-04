Drew McIntyre coins new tag team name with longtime WWE friend and rival ahead of SmackDown Championship match

It appears Drew McIntyre is hoping for some big WWE merchandise sales in 2023.

In recent months, the rivalry between McIntyre and Sheamus appears to have finally shifted towards more of a respected friendship as the two have teamed up to go to war with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Last night following WWE RAW, Sheamus put out a tweet that teased a potential tag team name for himself and McIntyre, a name that The Scottish Psychopath seemingly approves of.

Drew McIntyre took to social media this afternoon to respond to The Celtic Warrior and announce that he expects "BangerBros" merch to be available on WWE Shop in time for their Undisputed Tag Team Title match with The Usos on Friday night.

"I expect those BangerBros merch shirts ready for #Smackdown this Friday @WWEShop," McIntyre said in a tweet.

Drew McIntyre returned to SmackDown last week after suffering a ruptured eardrum at Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre's return to SmackDown on Friday was a welcome one, as he's been out of action since November with a ruptured ear drum.

Both McIntyre and Reigns suffered the same injury in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Although McIntyre worked an eight-man tag the following night at a WWE Live Event, he's been out of action ever since.

Sheamus and McIntyre were scheduled to challenge The Usos on the December 9 episode of SmackDown. But due to McIntyre's injury, Butch teamed up with The Celtic Warrior instead in a losing effort.

Will The BangerBros succeed where The Brawling Brutes failed? We'll find out this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

What do you make of McIntyre's comments? Do you like the BangerBros tag team name for McIntyre and Sheamus? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

