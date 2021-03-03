"Hell of a scrap" - Drew McIntyre praises his recent RAW match and opponent

Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his arch-rival and former best friend Sheamus, after the pair's violent clash on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion was clearly impressed with the effort he and Sheamus made during their bout. McIntyre stated that he enjoyed the fight, while also making it clear that he and Sheamus still aren't seeing eye to eye.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say on his RAW match against Sheamus:

"We’re not seeing eye-to-eye right now, but nobody will give you more in a fight than @WWESheamus and Drew McIntyre. Hell of a scrap, hope everyone enjoyed it cause I know I did"

We’re not seeing eye-to-eye right now, but nobody will give you more in a fight than @WWESheamus and Drew McIntyre. Hell of a scrap, hope everyone enjoyed it cause I know I did #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N6lZsIr6qV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2021

Sheamus had originally hoped to face McIntyre in a one-on-one match for the WWE Championship, when Drew was still the champion. While this seemed like the initial plan, after McIntyre offered Sheamus a title shot on RAW following the Irishman's attack, the two former best friends would have to wait until Elimination Chamber to get their hands on each other over the gold.

This particularly displeased Sheamus, who has been very vocal about his anger at not being able to face McIntyre in a one-on-one match for the belt.

Drew McIntyre will likely face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

While Drew McIntyre and Sheamus - both former WWE Champions - collided on RAW, they weren't the main event.

Bobby Lashley and The Miz were scheduled to square off for the WWE title in the main attraction. Although Miz attempted to worm his way out of the fight, he couldn't escape Lashley forever, and The All Mighty was able to capture the first WWE title of his career.

Given that Drew McIntyre is expected by many to feature in RAW's WrestleMania main event, there's a very strong chance we'll be seeing Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows. However, if some rumors are to be believed, Brock Lesnar could be making a surprise entry into the match to create a triple threat.

Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WM37 😁 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/XpMcfxsB40 — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) March 2, 2021

