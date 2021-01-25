Drew McIntyre comments on his return to WWE RAW and his upcoming match against Goldberg

Drew McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on his return to Monday Night RAW and his upcoming match against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre shared a post on his Twitter page, and he commented on his return to WWE RAW. The Scottish Superstar will be making his first live appearance after a two-week absence, as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy pic.twitter.com/CjdULRGvXs — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 24, 2021

In the Tweet, "The King of Claymore Country" reminded fans that he will be making his return on the last episode of WWE Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. His opponent, Goldberg will also be at the show. Drew McIntyre then shared his thoughts on getting into the ring with what he described as "one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history."

Of course, Drew McIntyre threw a joke about Goldberg into the Tweet. He remarked that the WCW icon does not get paid by the hour. McIntyre ended the post with a picture of Goldberg's parody, Gillberg doing his iconic pose.

What is next for Drew McIntyre after the Royal Rumble?

The Miz could potentially cash-in on an unexpecting Drew McIntyre

If Drew McIntyre successfully defends the title at WWE Royal Rumble, the possibilities are endless. He might enter another high-profile feud, and this program might run all the way into WrestleMania 37. With that being said, McIntyre will also have to worry about the winner of the 30-man elimination match, as this Superstar will get a world title match of his choosing.

Drew McIntyre will also have to keep an eye on The Miz. "The A-Lister" recently regained his Money In The Bank briefcase and he will be looking to successfully cash it in this time around. Either way, Drew McIntyre has his hands full on the road to WrestleMania 37.

For now, Drew McIntyre must concentrate on his next opponent, Goldberg. In this upcoming match, the WWE Champion is aiming to defend his title and prove that Goldberg was wrong about him.