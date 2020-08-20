Drew McIntyre gives his verdict on who is better between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is set to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Both Superstars will lock horns with the WWE Championship on the line. Both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are enjoying a great run on WWE RAW, and the Scottish Psychopath is prepared for his biggest challenge since WrestleMania.

The recent months saw Randy Orton play his 'legend killer' role to perfection as he preyed upon the likes of Edge, Big Show, Ric Flair, and most recently, Shawn Michaels. It is safe to say that Drew McIntyre himself is in awe of Randy Orton's recent run as he has publicly admitted on several occasions.

Drew McIntyre on the comparison between Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar

During a recent interview with Fansided, Drew Mcintyre was asked to compare Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton in terms of the threat they pose inside the ring. McIntyre, who defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania said that both the Superstars are at the same level.

Drawing the comparison between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, McIntyre said,

I think it’s on the same level. This is the biggest challenge since WrestleMania, and SummerSlam’s the biggest show since WrestleMania. With Brock, everybody knows, he was one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, most dangerous people on planet earth, and I went in there and I beat him in five minutes, which no one’s ever done before, set the tone of the champion I’m going to be. At that particular time, Randy was on the rise, which is weird considering how long his career and has gone, but for some reason, Randy Orton not trying is one of the best in the world, and he would let himself, and he’s talked about it, I don’t always care, I don’t always give it a hundred percent, but realistically he’s still one of the best without caring, and over these past few months, he’s certainly cared.”

Now this is the kind of family bonding I like to see....plus you’ve given me a hell of an idea if “Retribution” keep up their antics https://t.co/dQljKkYoe7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 16, 2020

He went on to say that Randy Orton is his biggest challenge since Brock Lesnar, but he is in a completely different mindset for his match at SummerSlam.

"He’s certainly been firing, and also and just bringing it in the ring, on the microphone, every aspect, he’s on a different level right now. If Randy was that good without trying, he’s trying right now, he’s on a different level, which means it’s just as big a challenge as Brock Lesnar, the biggest challenge since WrestleMania, and I’ve got way more strong feelings heading into this match. With Brock, it was all about achieving my childhood dream, and getting the title back on RAW. With Randy, this is an evil human being that’s going to get what’s coming to him.”

Drew McIntyre has a huge match lined-up for him at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of SummerSlam with the WWE Championship.