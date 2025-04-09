Drew McIntyre confirms major WWE moment was botched 

Drew McIntyre has been sporting an eye patch over the past few weeks after a dangerous spot backstage on WWE SmackDown with Damian Priest. The segment saw him slammed on a car windscreen.
McIntyre recently sat down with Rebecca Lowe and Gary Neville on It's Called Soccer. The former WWE Champion got some glass in his eye as a result of Priest's attack, and during his conversation on the show, he confirmed that it was an error that led to the injury.
"I'm currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It's a fight against time right now. It didn't feel that bad. I've never landed on a windshield in my life. He probably should've thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more. I've never landed on a windshield, but the glass is designed to spider out. I was wearing a leather jacket so thankfully I didn't get all cut up. The fall wasn't great, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Some debris came up in the air and landed straight in my eye, so I'm dealing with that right now. The eye thing wasn't supposed to happen. I'm not supposed to be sitting here right now with an eyepatch on, yet, I am."
Drew McIntyre's eye seems to be a major issue heading into WrestleMania, which takes place next weekend. Given that Kevin Owens has already been forced to cancel his scheduled match, McIntyre may be cleared to compete even if he has to wear the eye patch for the show.
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have a score to settle
Drew McIntyre's issues with Damian Priest date back to last year's WrestleMania, when The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to take the World Championship McIntyre had just won from Seth Rollins.
The two men have had several issues since, which seemed to circle back around when Priest eliminated the Scotsman from the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Since then, the two men have been destined to collide at WrestleMania.