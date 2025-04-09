Drew McIntyre confirms major WWE moment was botched 

Drew McIntyre has been sporting an eye patch over the past few weeks after a dangerous spot backstage on WWE SmackDown with Damian Priest. The segment saw him slammed on a car windscreen.

Ad

McIntyre recently sat down with Rebecca Lowe and Gary Neville on It's Called Soccer. The former WWE Champion got some glass in his eye as a result of Priest's attack, and during his conversation on the show, he confirmed that it was an error that led to the injury.

"I'm currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It's a fight against time right now. It didn't feel that bad. I've never landed on a windshield in my life. He probably should've thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more. I've never landed on a windshield, but the glass is designed to spider out. I was wearing a leather jacket so thankfully I didn't get all cut up. The fall wasn't great, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Some debris came up in the air and landed straight in my eye, so I'm dealing with that right now. The eye thing wasn't supposed to happen. I'm not supposed to be sitting here right now with an eyepatch on, yet, I am."

Ad

Trending

Drew McIntyre's eye seems to be a major issue heading into WrestleMania, which takes place next weekend. Given that Kevin Owens has already been forced to cancel his scheduled match, McIntyre may be cleared to compete even if he has to wear the eye patch for the show.

Ad

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have a score to settle

Drew McIntyre's issues with Damian Priest date back to last year's WrestleMania, when The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to take the World Championship McIntyre had just won from Seth Rollins.

The two men have had several issues since, which seemed to circle back around when Priest eliminated the Scotsman from the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Since then, the two men have been destined to collide at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More