Drew McIntyre confronts Roman Reigns on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns coming out in order to address the fans. Reigns began by reminding the WWE Universe why exactly they tune in to SmackDown. Since we are a few days away from Survivor Series, he explained why he was going to beat the 'secondary' champion, Randy Orton.

However, Reigns was rudely interrupted when the music of the Scottish Psychopath, WWE RAW's Drew McIntyre hit. He came out to remind The Tribal Chief that he had a match against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Reigns would be facing him at Survivor Series.

There was a quick exchange of words between the duo, with a back and forth between the two regarding who 'The Man' at WWE was. However, this brilliant exchange of words was once again interrupted by Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso, something the 'Tribal Chief' did not look to happy about.

Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso challenged Drew McIntyre to a match on SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, Jey Uso came out in an attempt to defend his cousin's 'honor'. Uso went on to question what right Drew McIntyre had to come out and confront his cousin, Roman Reigns. He suggested that the Scotsman would have to go through him first after he mentioned how he dealt with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens, both of whom he claimed attempted to disrespect his family. He then proceeded to challenge Drew McIntyre to a match against him tonight on SmackDown.

This then led to two separate shots backstage, one focusing on Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, and the other on Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce. Roman Reigns was irate with his cousin and reminded him once more who the head of the table and the Universal Champion is, and told him to go and fix the mistake he made. On the other hand, Adam Pearce met up with Drew McIntyre to find out his availability for a match, to which he said 'YES!'.

This has been one of the most entertaining storylines Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been a part of and it continues to become even more dynamic. Drew McIntyre's interference adds more drama to the upcoming Survivor Series match.