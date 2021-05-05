"I literally lived in his house" - Drew McIntyre credits fellow WWE Superstar for helping him out after being fired

Drew McIntyre is one of the most popular WWE Superstars at the moment. He has seen a lot of success in recent years within WWE. However, things weren't always as great for The Scottish Warrior.

The two-time WWE Champion's first run in the promotion didn't go as planned. He was a mid-card talent for the most part and struggled to make a name for himself in the early 2010s. He was let go by WWE in 2014 before being brought back three years later.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sirius XM's Busted Open, Drew McIntyre went over his friendship with Sheamus and how the latter helped him during tough times.

"I've known Sheamus forever. He's my oldest friend in wrestling," McIntyre said. "I met him when I was 19 years old and he was only about 42 years old at the time [laughs]. It was very clear from the beginning that we had very similar goals. We weren't just content being the top superstars in Europe, we [wanted to] be the guys who go to WWE."

"He was there during all the good times and obviously all the bad times and I wouldn't have gotten through a lot of them without him being there for me," McIntyre continued. "I literally lived in his house at one point. That's where we were at, at that point in my life. When I was fired and was still trying to find myself, I was living there and he was looking out for me. He's always been such a big brother for me"

Sheamus and McIntyre are multi-time world champions. During the pandemic, both of them have also become integral parts of different title scenarios on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre will be competing for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

After losing to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre fought his way back into the title picture and got himself a rematch against Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

However, Braun Strowman soon defeated McIntyre to make it a triple threat match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Monster Among Men now looks forward to winning his first WWE Championship in less than two weeks from now.

