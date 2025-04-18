Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest separated by security after massive brawl at WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest engaged in a brawl at the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. The two superstars will cross paths in a Sin City Street Fight on Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals.

McIntyre was the first guest on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. He walked out to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe in Las Vegas and kept taking digs at Priest. Moments later, the former World Heavyweight Champion ambushed his 'Mania opponent.

Pat McAfee, who was in charge of hosting the WrestleMania Kickoff Show with Michael Cole, quickly intervened. Security and WWE personnel, including Jason Jordan, made their way out to the stage, separating the two superstars ahead of their clash on Night Two.

Watch the brawl between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show:

At last year's WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre was dethroned by Damian Priest, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract just after The Scottish Warrior had won the World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Seth Rollins. The two superstars crossed paths on multiple occasions, including Clash at the Castle: Scotland, where Priest retained the title by defeating McIntyre in the main event after interference from CM Punk.

McIntyre and Priest have occasionally brawled with each other leading up to their match. The Archer on Infamy was taken by his WrestleMania opponent on last week's SmackDown and had his chain snatched by the latter.

